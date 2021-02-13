10,000 house lots, 7,000 land titles to be distributed this year

— housing budget doubled to $6B; $4B for GWI, $1.1B for solid waste management

By Tamica Garnett

THE Government is aiming to allocate 10,000 house lots and distribute 7,000 land titles across the country in 2021, and to execute this objective, some $6 billion has been allocated to the Ministry of Housing for the further advance of infrastructure and utility works in new and existing housing areas.

Also, towards the development of sustainable communities, $4 billion has been allocated to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) for development of water supply systems across the country, and another $1.1 billion has been allocated to look at solid waste management nationwide.

These measures were announced, among a host of others, on Friday, by Senior Minister with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, when he presented the 2021 national budget before the National Assembly.

Dr. Singh noted that the Government has seen need to revitalise the housing sector to redeem the sluggish housing drive that existed over the past five years under the previous APNU+AFC administration.

“The PPP/C has long pursued a policy of creating decent and affordable housing for all Guyanese. This drive slowed, and virtually came to a halt over the last five years. The model for housing development adopted then, proved to be inadequate, inappropriate and unattainable,” Dr. Singh declared during his presentation.

Further highlighting how the housing sector has been stymied, Dr. Singh explained that just 7534 house lots were allocated during the APNU+AFC five years in office from 2015 – 2020, while in contrast 22,964 house lots had been allocated by the PPP/C in the five years immediately preceding 2015.

“The slowdown in distribution of house lots under the previous administration was due to a lack of a clear vision and policy for the housing sector,” Dr. Singh commented.

During its campaign the PPP/C committed to making 50,000 house lots available across the country over the next five years, to complement Government’s previous legacy of the creation of a number of new housing schemes during its previous tenure in Government.

“Where once stood barren waste lands, marginal agricultural lands and open underutilised pastures, now stand thriving, successful housing development schemes – a fitting tribute to a visionary Government and a legacy to those who once only dreamt of such a reality,” Dr. Singh said.

AFFORDABLE HOME OWNERSHIP

With the PPP/C now back in power, Dr. Singh said, the Government is looking to once again return focus to viable housing schemes, and making home ownership more affordable.

In 2020, the PPP/C Government successfully held the “Dream Realised” One Stop Shop initiative which resulted in the distribution of 413 land titles and 3,600 house lots for the period August to December 2020.

For 2021, the $6 billion marks a 100 per cent increase of the allocation to housing in the 2020 national budget, and will include initiatives such as drives to provide subsidies to low-income households and the construction of over 1,000 homes for low income earners and young professionals to improve the standard of living of all Guyanese.

RESTORING VIBRANCY

“In the housing sector, works are progressing apace to restore the lost vibrancy and vitality that once exemplified the sector. The PPP/C administration must now re-focus Government’s attention by creating new housing stock and access to lands for housing development,” Dr. Singh commented.

Even as the Government focuses on creating new housing schemes, focus is also being placed on improving services in many existing communities. Some $1.5 billion has been allocated to continue infrastructure works in the Sophia, Diamond and Parfaite Harmonie housing areas, as well as in Victoria on the East Coast Demerara.

Some $200 million has been allocated to expand the Sophia, Eccles, Covent Garden, Grove, Friendship and Vergenoegen water treatment plants, measures which are expected to benefit over 50,000 residents.

Also towards the development of the water sector, some $275 million has been set aside for the procurement and installation of 20,000 water meters for residential and business areas across the country.

Another $100 million has been allotted for the procurement electro-mechanical equipment for the rehabilitation of water production facilities, while the aged transmission network in the city will be looked at.

Upgrades are expected of transmission mains from Church to Cummings Street, and from Cemetery Road to Mandela, which are expected to benefit over 35,000 residents. The Government is also placing emphasis on the growing solid waste created by the booming housing sector, and massive economy growth projected in the coming years.

“Government has budgeted $1.1 billion for this subsector and will undertake activities including the completion of the construction of Cell II at Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site and the upgrading of disposal sites at Rose Hall, Port Kaituma, Belle Vue, Lethem, Lima, Charity, Lusignan and D’Edward. We have also catered for the preparation of temporary locations for waste disposal in Regions 2, 3 and 5,” Dr. Singh informed.

$6 billion for further advance of infrastructure, utility works in new and existing housing areas

$1.5 billion is allocated to continue with infrastructure works in the Sophia, Diamond and Parfaite Harmonie housing areas, as well as in Victoria

Government aiming to allocate 10,000 house lots and distribute 7000 land titles across the country in 2021

Government to provide subsidies to low-income households

Government to construct 1,000 homes for low income earners and young professionals to improve the standard of living of all Guyanese

Single window approval system for construction permits to be implemented to reduce processing time from land allocation to construction

WATER

$4 billion allocated to procure equipment and improve and expand the water supply network systems across the country.

$200 million has been allocated to expand the Sophia, Eccles, Covent Garden, Grove, Friendship and Vergenoegen water treatment plants to benefit over 50,000 residents

$275 million, in 2021, for the procurement and installation of 20,000 water meters for Residential and Business Areas across the country.

$100 million to procure electro-mechanical equipment for the rehabilitation of water production facilities.

Upgrade of transmission mains between Church and Cummings Street, Cemetery Road to Mandela which will benefit over 35,000 residents

SOLID WASTE MANGEMENT

$1.1 billion for this subsector and will undertake activities including the completion of the construction of Cell II at Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site and the upgrading of disposal sites at Rose Hall, Port Kaituma, Belle Vue, Lethem, Lima, Charity, Lusignan and D’Edward. We have also catered for the preparation of temporary locations for waste disposal in Regions 2, 3 and 5.