Solar farms for Mahdia, Leguan

By Richard Bhainie

WITH the sustenance and preservation of the environment in mind, a diverse energy plan has been budgeted for in the 2021 budget.

The vision of the government is to develop and exploit a comprehensive energy mix that harnesses Guyana’s vast hydropower, solar, wind and biomass potential, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, highlighted during his budget presentation.

In that regard, a sum of $700 million has been budgeted for the installation of 10 mini-grids and four off-grid systems in 2021.

This will provide a total of 1.472 KW of installed solar capacity, to generate 5,305 KWh of electricity.

The areas of Sebai, Iwokrama, Waramadong, Paruima, Kurukabaru, Annai, St. Monica, Karaburi, Capoey, Whyaka, and Loo Creek are slated to benefit from the initiative.

Additionally, solar farms will be installed at Mahdia and Leguan, and work will continue on solar farms at Bartica and Lethem.

In addition, the sum of $840 million has been budgeted for two mini-hydropower plants at Kumu and Moco-Moco, which will be tendered this year and construction will commence, along with the completion of the 150KW Kato hydro project.

The 165 MW Amaila Falls Hydropower Project is also slated to become a reality under the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration.

This is in addition to the conceptualised 210 kilometre gas-to-shore pipeline, which will transport natural gas from offshore Guyana for the gas-to-power project.

The gas-to-power project includes the establishment a power plant to generate up to 250MW of power, the establishment of an industrial park, including industries to support Guyana’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors and the creation of a local LPG plant to cater for domestic demand and export.

A sum of $2 billion was also budgeted to be invested in the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc. to promote loss reduction and improve the performance of its power-distribution networks.

Dr. Singh in his presentation noted that the PPP/C government has long recognised that the single biggest impediment to accelerated economic and social development is the absence of adequate, affordable, and reliable energy.

“Key challenges include dependence on aged fossil-fuel-based generation capability; inadequate generating capacity, resulting in supply shortfalls; a porous transmission and distribution network resulting in high technical losses, along with high levels of commercial losses,” he said.