Over $4.6B to enhance justice sector

By Richard Bhainie

REAFFIRMING the government’s commitment to ensuring that all Guyanese are afforded access to and are protected by the justice system, the sum of $4.6 billion has been budgeted for advancing the country’s justice sector.

This was revealed by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, during presentation of the 2021 national budget at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by many in accessing the courts, a sum of $1.2 billion has been allocated for the construction and equipping of new courtrooms, as well as living quarters and supporting facilities at locations, including Port Kaituma, Mabaruma and Vigilance, Dr. Singh said; he also mentioned the construction of more courts along the East Bank corridor.

The implementation of new courts and upgrading of existing ones will reduce travel time and costs for citizens requiring the services of the courts.

Recognising the severe, adverse effects the backlog of cases within the courts poses to the justice system, the government intends to prioritise addressing this issue so ensure swift access to justice.

While referencing the ‘container courts’ that were implemented at the Lusignan Prison in December last year, which allowed prisoners virtual hearings, Singh explained that the initiative will be rolled out at the Camp Street, Georgetown; New Amsterdam and Mazaruni Prisons.

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will also be expanded to accommodate more prosecutors, as the limited space is currently a restriction on doing so.

“An additional 10 legal staff will be hired, which will allow the DPP to address a larger case load over a shorter period of time and address the current backlog,” Dr. Singh said.

Over $100 million is budgeted for the maintenance of infrastructure and buildings for the Supreme Court and Chambers of the DPP, which will serve to ensure that improved physical facilities are made available.

A sum of $325 million is earmarked for the strengthening of probation services and legal aid, while the initiatives under the Criminal Justice System programme, such as the prosecutors training course at the University of Guyana, will unfold.

In an attempt to modernise the sector, the government will procure software to better manage cases. The Law Reform Commission will also be established.

“We will continue to uphold the separation of powers between the branches of the state, support the continued reform of the legislative environment and improve the accountability of the criminal justice system,” Dr. Singh noted.