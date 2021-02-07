GMR&SC Endurance track day on today

THE stage is set for today’s Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Track Day at the South Dakota Circuit.

The spectator-free day which is for participants only is expected to commence at noon with competitors expected to be at the track beforehand to ensure their cars are scrutineered.

Speaking on the eve of the event, GMR&SC president Rameez Mohamed contended that all systems are in place for the event.

“We have completed track prep and all that was needed to be done. Early tomorrow (today) we will blow out the track fully to ensure that there is no sand and look forward for a great day of racing,” he added.

He added, “Racing-wise, we are under our limit of 30 as of today (yesterday) but we want to ensure that those competitors are safe.”

He noted that mandatory temperature checks and sanitisation stations will be available for all persons entering the venue with a one-pit distance between competitors.

“We also want to remind the mechanics and other persons associated with teams that if they are found not adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines, then we will be forced to eject them from the venue,” the GMR&SC Boss stated.

“You could be racing good, good, and the next thing you see is a black flag and your number on a board indicating that you have been disqualified, all because one of your team members was not adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. It’s not something that we want to do, but if push comes to shove, we will do it to protect our other competitors.”

According to the president, the degree of action taken to persons who flout the COVID-19 guidelines could extend to banning from future events.

Mohamed, himself a competitor, reminded that the event is an in-house one where no spectators are allowed.

Today’s event is sponsored by Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc, First Class Auto and Sheriff Security.