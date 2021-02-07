‘Candy Man’ Hardy can still fight!

…US-based boxer looking to make ring return

By Rawle Toney

ON October 29, 2010, Simeon Hardy burst onto the local boxing scene and announced his presence with a knock-out victory over Patrick Barton at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Hardy would go on to win his next eight fights by putting his opponents on the canvas. So sweet were his punches, the alias ‘Candy Man’ was eventually bestowed on him.

However, after 16 bouts, 69 rounds and with a 68 percent knock-out rate, Simeon Hardy, despite not stepping into the ring since his TKO win over Brandon Baue (September 8, 2018), is hoping to lace-up his gloves once again.

“The pandemic had slowed up so much about boxing and sports, but I’ve been contemplating it. I started a career 10 years ago and that’s a chapter I want to close,” Hardy told Chronicle Sport in an exclusive interview while in Guyana for a short visit.

The 33-year-old said he intends to do four more fights and then call it a day in the fistic sport. Pugilism is a passion for Hardy, who pointed out that he’s always in the ring keeping in shape.

“I’m not signed. I was signed with a promoter and I was asked to be released because they weren’t doing certain things for me. It’s all about business, so, if I’m not benefitting from it, then it doesn’t make sense being in it,” Hardy said.

Asked about life outside of the ring, ‘Candy Man’ said it’s sweet …”I cannot complain. I ventured into business; I’m in the fitness field. I started the LLC. My company is making a little buzz around the US, so life is good.”

In his 16 professional bouts, Hardy, a former WBC CABOFE Champion, came out victorious 14 times, winning 11 by TKO. He, however, was defeated twice.

Hardy’s first blemish on his record came against Armenian Vito Gasparyan, where he suffered a Unanimous Decision loss, in spite of a good showing in the ring.

Before migrating in 2012, the Sophia native had kayoed Iwan Azore to win the vacant CABOFE welterweight title at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Hardy’s last fight in Guyana was against Howard Eastman in 2012, when he picked up a Majority Decision win after out-boxing the former Commonwealth middleweight champion.