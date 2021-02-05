News Archives
Tappin and her ‘sweetie’ in court again
Tappin and her ‘sweetie’ in court again
Tappin and her ‘sweetie’ in court again

–as hearing into reputed husband’s 2017 murder begins

THE High Court trial of Alexis Tappin and her lover, Stephon Barlow, for the murder of her reputed husband commenced on Thursday before a 12-member jury. Tappin and Barlow have both pleaded not guilty to killing Sherwin Johnson on July 2, 2017 in Georgetown. The trial, which is presided over by Justice Brassington Reynolds, commenced on Thursday, with the victim’s brother, Andre Johnson, and another relative giving testimony. It is scheduled to continue on Monday, February 8. According to reports, Tappin had a child with Johnson, and the three had lived together in suburban Lodge. But on July 2, 2017, Johnson reportedly got home early from work and caught Tappin ‘red-handed’ in bed with Barlow. In the confusion, Tappin and Barlow reportedly attacked Johnson and dealt him several lashes about his body. She then allegedly armed herself with a crowbar and stabbed Johnson several times. Johnson was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he later died.

Staff Reporter

