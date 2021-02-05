News Archives
Seven years on…
Two to stand trial for taxi driver’s murder

–third accomplice already sentenced

SEVEN years after taxi driver Raphael Campbell was murdered, the trial into the matter is expected to commence on February 16 at the Demerara High Court. Shawn Edinboro and Michael Bishop were arraigned before Justice Brassington Reynolds on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charge that between January 2 and 3, 2014 at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, they murdered Campbell. Last November, Sean Collins, who was jointly charged with Edinboro and Bishop for the murder opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.
He was sentenced to serve 10 years’ imprisonment by Justice Navindra Singh. According to reports, on January 2, 2014, Campbell picked up Edinboro, Bishop and Collins on Camp Street, and, at their behest, took them to a location on the East Coast Demerara, where his body, minus the vehicle, was reportedly found the following day, January 3, 2014. The police subsequently launched an investigation into the slaying, and the trio was stopped at a roadblock on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while travelling in the stolen vehicle.

