TIP Guyana kicks off public awareness campaign

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Counter Trafficking in Person (C-TIP) Unit, on Thursday, held an Awareness Walkabout to sensitise members of the public on pertinent information about human trafficking. The exercise was held within the vicinity of the Stabroek area. According to a release, staff of TIP Guyana shared information and held brief discussions with citizens on how to identify victims of human trafficking, services available to survivors and reporting suspected cases to the relevant authorities. Paraphernalia and other educational novelties both in English and Spanish were distributed. The release further stated that a similar campaign will be conducted in the coming week.