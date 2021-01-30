MoE gives assistance to teacher who lost home to fire

A PRIMARY school teacher, Renita Joseph, who lost her home to an early Thursday morning fire, has received a contribution from the Ministry of Education (MoE) to assist with the rebuilding of her life. Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, on behalf of the Ministry of Education, visited Joseph and her family on Friday at the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara site which the fire ravished. Hutson presented Joseph with a Hewlett-Packard (HP) Laptop along with accessories and monetary assistance, while offering words of comfort and reassuring her of

the ministry’s commitment during this time. Hutson said that Friday’s contribution was a testament of how the ministry views and values its teachers. He told Joseph, who is a teacher at the Belle West Primary School that the ministry could not hear of the tragedy and turn a deaf ear. He said that the officers of the ministry are transformational leaders, a hallmark of which is compassion.

Joseph, a final year student at the University of Guyana pursuing a degree in education, expressed gratitude for the contribution by the ministry as the laptop would aid in her studies and would enable her to continue to teach her students while the monetary assistance will help the family to address some of their present needs. The Department of Education Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara), on Friday, also handed over several items to Joseph and her family inclusive of food items, clothing and footwear. Persons interested in assisting the family can contact them on 267-1554 and 267-1408