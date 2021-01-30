Hypertensive man found dead on bed

A 50-year-old man who suffers from hypertension was found dead on his bed by neighbours after several calls to him at his residence went unanswered. Dead is Khemraj Bhim of Track “A” Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who was a patient of the Enterprise Health Centre, ECD. Hypertension is blood pressure that is higher than normal. Research indicates that the most common causes of hypertension include smoking, obesity or being overweight, diabetes, having a sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity, high salt or alcohol intake levels, insufficient consumption of calcium and potassium or magnesium deficiency among other issues. Reports indicated that Bhim was found lifeless around 07:05hrs on Thursday after last being seen alive by his neighbour on Wednesday afternoon.

The neighbour told investigators that around 16:00h on Wednesday, Bhim asked him for $200 to purchase “pressure tablet(s)” and was never heard from or seen alive again. Police said that, on Thursday, persons were at Bhim’s residence trying to locate him and after their calls went unanswered, they entered his home to ensure that he was alright. However, upon entering the man’s bedroom, they discovered him motionless on his bed. Police were summoned and responded and conducted a check on the body for marks of violence but found none.

Bhim was subsequently taken to the Enterprise Health Centre where he was seen by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead. The body was then handed over to Jerrick’s Funeral Home awaiting autopsy as investigations continue.