News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Red Ants’ shot dead at Ogle Seawall
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

A TWENTY-TWO-year-old man, who was wanted in connection with robberies and wounding, was shot dead by police in the wee hours of Friday at the Ogle Seawall, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Dead is Sherwin Filley called “Red Ants” of Plaisance ECD. The unemployed man was also wanted for robbery with violence and three counts of wounding committed on a 50-year-old resident of Vryheid’s Lust, ECD. Reports indicate that about 01:20 hours on Friday, police, acting on information received, visited an abandon wooden shack at the Ogle Seawall, where Sherwin Filley was locked inside. As a result, police decided to force open the door and attempted to apprehend Filley, who was armed with a cutlass. The suspect attacked the police who discharged a round which struck Filley to his eye; he fell to the ground and was picked up and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting post-mortem as investigations continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.