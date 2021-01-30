‘Red Ants’ shot dead at Ogle Seawall

A TWENTY-TWO-year-old man, who was wanted in connection with robberies and wounding, was shot dead by police in the wee hours of Friday at the Ogle Seawall, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Dead is Sherwin Filley called “Red Ants” of Plaisance ECD. The unemployed man was also wanted for robbery with violence and three counts of wounding committed on a 50-year-old resident of Vryheid’s Lust, ECD. Reports indicate that about 01:20 hours on Friday, police, acting on information received, visited an abandon wooden shack at the Ogle Seawall, where Sherwin Filley was locked inside. As a result, police decided to force open the door and attempted to apprehend Filley, who was armed with a cutlass. The suspect attacked the police who discharged a round which struck Filley to his eye; he fell to the ground and was picked up and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting post-mortem as investigations continue.