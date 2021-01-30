News Archives
Partially decomposed body of young man found in home
Robby Sukhdeo
Robby Sukhdeo

THE partially decomposed body of a 33-year-old Corentyne man was discovered by a sibling at around 19:00 hours on Friday evening. The deceased was identified as Robby Sukhdeo of #70 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne. He was found by one of his brothers, who went to check up on him after not hearing from him since Monday last and neighbours complained of a strong odor emanating from the house. Speaking with this publication, another brother, Teddy Sukhdeo, said Robby lived alone and was last seen alive a little after noon on Monday. The shocked sibling related that his brother’s body was found on the floor and a cut to the forehead was noticed. He further disclosed that from initial indication it appears his brother may have fallen and hurt himself but he is awaiting the post-mortem report. The police, after being notified of the death, cordoned off the scene and the body was transported to a funeral home and is awaiting an autopsy. Investigations are ongoing. Robby was a carpenter/mason.

