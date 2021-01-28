Minister Todd briefs Opposition representative on Guyana/Venezuela developments

COGNISANT of the need for a bipartisan approach to the developments in the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy and ensuring the welfare of the detained Guyanese fishermen in Venezuela, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, on Wednesday, met with Opposition Parliamentarian, Amanza Walton- Desir. Walton-Desir is the Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Parliamentary Opposition.

According to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Foreign Minister provided the Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) an update on the detainment of the crew and vessels and the Government’s efforts to ensure their safe return to Guyana. The release noted that Minister Todd reiterated the Government’s position on inclusive governance and called for similar engagements with other shadow ministers. Importantly, during the meeting, Walton-Desir expressed the Parliamentary Opposition’s firm support on the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy and registered her concerns about the welfare of the fishermen.

“Minister Todd and Ms. Walton-Desir echoed the need for a bipartisan approach between Government and the Opposition, on matters related to the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy and welcomed continued dialogue on the matter,” the release noted. In another release on her Facebook page, the opposition MP said that she was informed that the Government has taken several actions in light of the recent detainment of the 12 crew members on two fishing vessels. These included protest notes to several international organisations and direct engagement with the Venezuelan Foreign Minister. She noted that she was also informed that the ministry is in direct contact with the affected families. “Importantly, I underscored the need for the administration to embark on a public education campaign so that every Guyanese man, woman and child can understand and properly articulate Guyana’s position as it relates to Venezuela’s preposterous claims,” Walton-Desir said.