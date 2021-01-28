Suddie Hospital to perform major surgeries by mid-year

By: Indrawattie Natram

MAJOR surgeries will be performed at the Suddie Public Hospital by mid-year when vital pieces of equipment are installed in the new $40.9M operating theatre. This is according to Regional Health Officer, Dr. Ranjeev Singh, who said residents of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) can expect to save a lot when it comes to the need for major surgeries. Speaking to the media, Dr. Singh said the operating theatre is complete, but does not have all the necessary medical equipment. He anticipates that funds will be allocated in the region’s 2021 budget, to ensure that this facility becomes fully operational. Presently, minor surgeries are being performed, and according to Dr. Ranjeev, the Regional Health Committee and the Regional Administration are working vigorously to ensure that systems are in place to commission the state-of-art facility.

He acknowledged the financial burden patients face whenever they are referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for a major surgery. “I know the struggles patients face and as such, plans are in place to fix this. I am hoping to achieve or accomplish this by end of this half of the year, so we can start having surgeries done here that were not done here before,” Dr. Ranjeev explained. Additionally, the hospital recently procured under its 2020 Emergency Budget, a dental chair, an Electrocardiograph (ECG) machine and other equipment to boost healthcare delivery in the region. Dr. Singh told the media that since he took office he has ensured that there is no shortage of medicine in the region. Constant stocks are taken to ensure that a shortage does not re-occur in the region, as it did under the previous administration, he noted. The RHO gave the assurance that he will continue to advocate for development in the health sector, since the Suddie Public Hospital also provides services to Wakenaam Island and Moruca in Region One. Construction of the operating theatre was approved by the then APNU+AFC government after a request was made by the regional administration.