Alleged scissors robber remanded
A man, having been accused of robbing a woman with a pair of scissors, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded to prison by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs – Marcus. Jamal Eastman denied the robbery under arms charge when it was read to him. It is alleged that he, on December 23, at D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown, while being armed with an offensive weapon, specifically, a pair of scissors, robbed Nakita Dowden of one Samsung Galaxy S 8 cellular phone valued $90,000, one handbag valued $11,000, and $100,000 cash.

Prosecutor Austin told the court that on the day in question, while Dowden was in an establishment at D’Urban Street, Eastman went inside and held her up with a scissors before relieving her of the valuables mentioned in the charge. When he escaped, an alarm was raised by Dowden and public spirited citizens were able to apprehend him. The handbag with $20,000 cash was retrieved, but Dowden’s phone was missing. Subsequently, Eastman was escorted to the East La Penitence Police Station where he was placed into custody and charged. The matter was adjourned until February 15.

Staff Reporter

