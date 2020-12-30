Man charged for knife-point robbery remanded

A man, who was allegedly caught with stolen items minutes after robbing another at knife-point, was, on Monday, remanded to prison by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. Zelroy Boyce pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that he, on December 24, at Regent Street, Georgetown, being in the company of others and armed with an offensive weapon, specifically, a knife, robbed Mohan Mootoo of one Iphone 5 cellular phone valued at $35,000, one silver band valued at $25,000 and $10,000 cash. Prosecutor Austin mentioned to the court that, on the day in question, Mootoo, while walking down the pavement of Regent Street, was approached by Boyce.

Boyce allegedly pushed him into a stand on the pavement and pulled out a silver knife from his pants waist and lashed him to the head. It was further mentioned that Boyce pulled off Mootoo’s chain from around his neck and removed the other articles, mentioned in the charge, from his pants pocket. Mootoo raised an alarm which then caused Boyce to escape, on foot. Three traffic ranks, who were in the vicinity, gave chase and were able to apprehend Boyce not too far from where the incident occurred. A search was conducted on his person and the stolen items were found in his possession. Boyce was arrested and charged for the offence. The matter was adjourned until January 11.