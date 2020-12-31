News Archives
Convicted murderer appeals 70-year sentence
Curt Thomas. called ‘Deportee’
CURT THOMAS called “Deportee”, who is currently serving 70 years’ imprisonment for the murder of businessman, Seeram Singh, has moved to the Appeal Court to have his conviction and sentence overturned. In November, Thomas, formerly of Hyde Park, Parika, East Bank Essequibo, was convicted by a 12-member jury at the Demerara High Court. Trial Judge, Justice Navindra Singh sentenced Thomas to 70 years, with the possibility of parole after serving 40 years behind bars.
Dissatisfied, Thomas, through his attorney, Lyndon Amsterdam, appealed the conviction and sentence, arguing that the trial was unfair, and that the judge erred in law and that the sentence

DEAD: Seeram Singh

was unduly severe. He is also contending that the trial judge admitted evidence that was prejudicial to a fair trial.
The Guyana Chronicle had reported that, on April 30, 2016, around 21:00 hours, Singh was walking along the roadway at Parika Outfall when he was attacked by an armed man.

Singh was reportedly shot in the back and fell to the ground, and, as he laid there, the gunman discharged two more rounds, hitting him in the head and chest, before relieving him of the two gold chains he was wearing, and making good his escape.
By the time the police arrived on the scene, Singh had already died, but they found a live .32 round, and a bullet casing of a similar calibre, along with his wallet, cell-phone and a few gold rings, which the gunman had apparently missed in his haste to flee the scene.
On May 4, 2016, Thomas was arrested at a Parika betting shop, and when placed on an identification parade, was allegedly identified as the shooter by an eyewitness.
A swab test done on Thomas’ hands reportedly tested positive for gunpowder residue. The police also carried out a search at his home and found clothing which matched what eyewitnesses said the shooter was wearing.

