Man convicted of murdering infant appeals sentence

LESS than a month after he was convicted of murdering an eight-month-old boy, Nigel Dodson has moved to the Court of Appeal, seeking to have the conviction and his 30-year sentence overturned. On December 2, a 12-member jury found the 24-year-old Dodson called “Little-Man,” formerly of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, guilty of the capital offence which read that, on January 23, 2017, at Kaneville, he murdered Romain Seth in the course or furtherance of arson.

Justice Sandil Kissoon sentenced Dodson to serve 30 years’ imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 25 years.

Dodson subsequently filed a notice of appeal to challenge his conviction and sentence.

This newspaper had reported that, on the day in question, the blaze started around 02:30hrs after the neighbour and his friends threw “fire balls” into the house in which the infant and his family were sleeping.

According to information, the neighbour reportedly accused the baby’s grandmother of “snitching” on him and his gang to the police, which resulted in lawmen frequently raiding the neighbourhood for guns and drugs.

The baby’s grandmother, Michelle Menezes, believes that the fire was indeed a result of a report she had made to the police after finding a gun stashed in a tree in her backyard, allegedly by the youth. The suspect, along with other villagers, used her yard as a short cut to get to another street. Menezes said that after she reported the matter the police started raiding the place and eventually she started getting threats from the young man and his gang.

The police had issued a wanted bulletin for two other men for questioning in connection with the fire. Keon Ashby and Waynie (only name given), both of Kaneville were reportedly part of the gang that set the house on fire.