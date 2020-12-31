Prisoner gets four months for escaping lawful custody

ANTHONY Edwards, who escaped from police custody hours after he was arrested for armed robbery and illegal firearm possession, was on Wednesday sentenced to four months in prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. In addition to the escape from lawful custody charge, the Forshaw Street, Queenstown resident during his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court was made to answer to the offences for which he was initially arrested. He denied those charges. It is alleged that Edwards, on December 28 at Agricola, East Bank Demerara, had in his possession one .32 pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence in force at the time.

On the same day at Houston Public Road, East Bank Demerara, while being armed with a dangerous weapon, specifically a gun, he allegedly robbed Ryan DeSantos of one black CB1 motorcycle, registration number CK 1432, valued at $300,000. According to the prosecution, DeSantos and Edwards are not known to each other. On the day in question, around 08:00hrs, DeSantos was slowly riding his motorcycle along the Houston Public road when Edwards and another male, who was also on Edwards’s motorcycle, pulled up alongside him. Edwards turned off the ignition of DeSantos’ motorcycle to stop it, while his pillion rider approached the victim with a gun. DeSantos was then relieved of his motorcycle and the duo rode off with it.

The matter was immediately reported to the Ruimveldt Police Station. Police ranks acting on information proceeded to Agricola where they found Edwards hiding in an outdoor toilet. A search of Edwards’s person revealed the .32 pistol hidden in his pants crotch. DeSantos’s motorcycle was found behind the said toilet. Subsequently, Edwards was told of the allegation, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Ruimveldt Police Station where the motorcycle and firearm were lodged. While at the station DeSantos positively identified Edwards as one of two persons who had robbed him of his motorcycle. Later that day around 19:45hrs, Edwards was escorted by the police to the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost. Edwards took the opportunity to escape when the door of the lockup was opened for him to enter; he reportedly pushed the police rank aside and ran out of the outpost.

Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes, who was leaving the outpost at the time,witnessed the incident and attempted to apprehend Edwards. Edwards in his bid to avoid capture pushed the attorney to the ground and ran through the gate. He was recaptured about 10 minutes later and returned to the outpost. Due to the injuries he received at the hands of members of the public during their efforts to recapture him, he was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention. The chief magistrate sentenced Edwards to four months in prison for escaping lawful custody and

adjourned the other matters to January 13.