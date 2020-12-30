News Archives
Alleged chain snatcher remanded
A man, who allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman’s neck, was, on Monday, remanded to prison by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus when he made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. Keshon Alexander pleaded not guilty to larceny from the person. The charge alleged that Alexander, on December 22, at Regent Street and Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, stole from the person of Nelisha Williams one gold chain and pendant valued $90,000.

Prosecutor Austin mentioned to the court that, on the day in question, about 13:42 hours, Williams was standing on Regent Street, on the western side of Avenue of the Republic, waiting for a friend. During her wait, Alexander suddenly appeared and snatched her gold chain, with pendant, from around her neck and escaped on foot. Williams raised an alarm and ran behind Alexander, who was eventually apprehended by the police and public spirited citizens. A search was conducted on his person and the stolen gold chain was allegedly found in his pants crotch area. He was told of the allegation before being cautioned and charged. The matter was adjourned until February 8.

Staff Reporter

