Speeding cop on ATV crashes into pedestrian

SHAWN Peters, a 45-year-old resident of Back Street, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, is nursing injuries to his leg after a police constable, on an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), crashed into him on Christmas Day. Police Headquarters, in a statement, noted that the accident occurred around 17:00hrs on the Den Amstel Public Road. It is alleged that Police Constable (24167) Lyle was proceeding north along the road at a fast rate of speed while the pedestrian was walking on the same side of the road in a southerly direction. According to the police report, it is alleged, by the cop, that the ATV developed a problem causing him to lose control; he drove off the road and collided with Peters, who fell on to the roadway and received injuries to his leg. Peters was picked up in a conscious state by an ambulance and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and sent away. A breathalyzer test showed that the cop tested below the legal limit of alcohol consumption. Investigations are ongoing.