News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Speeding cop on ATV crashes into pedestrian
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

SHAWN Peters, a 45-year-old resident of Back Street, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, is nursing injuries to his leg after a police constable, on an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), crashed into him on Christmas Day. Police Headquarters, in a statement, noted that the accident occurred around 17:00hrs on the Den Amstel Public Road. It is alleged that Police Constable (24167) Lyle was proceeding north along the road at a fast rate of speed while the pedestrian was walking on the same side of the road in a southerly direction. According to the police report, it is alleged, by the cop, that the ATV developed a problem causing him to lose control; he drove off the road and collided with Peters, who fell on to the roadway and received injuries to his leg. Peters was picked up in a conscious state by an ambulance and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and sent away. A breathalyzer test showed that the cop tested below the legal limit of alcohol consumption. Investigations are ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.