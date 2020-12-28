News Archives
Moruca man chops drunk son-in-law in face
TWENTY-NINE-YEAR-OLD Clive Benn is nursing a chop wound to his face following an altercation with his 55-year-old father-in-law on Christmas Day. Police Headquarters in a statement noted that the incident occurred at Marihaba Village, Moruca, North West District. The police revealed that Benn left his father-in-law’s Marihaba Village house around 16:00hrs to attend a ‘que-que’ celebration where he consumed alcohol. About 21:00hrs, Benn returned to the house “highly intoxicated and started to behave in a disorderly manner.” It is alleged that the suspect tried to talk to him about his behavior, but Benn got annoyed and armed himself with two knives and approached the suspect.  Police said the suspect then grabbed his cutlass which was nearby, and dealt Benn a chop to his face; Benn ran away and public-spirited citizens took him to the Waramuri Health Centre. He was treated and discharged the following day; the suspect is in police custody.

Staff Reporter

