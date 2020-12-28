Young father dragged to death on D’Urban Street

…after argument with taxi driver over $700

By Alisa Lashley

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 29-year-old David Barcley, who was dragged several feet by a moving taxi and slammed into four cars, following an argument with the driver over $700.

The incident reportedly occurred on D’Urban Street, Lodge, at around 02:00h on Sunday. A close relative of the deceased told the Guyana Chronicle, on condition of anonymity, that Barcley was driving his own vehicle at the time when he suffered a blow-out while he was about three buildings west of the popular Guinness Bar. After realising that he didn’t have his ‘spare’ with him, he asked his ‘children-mother’, who was with him at the time, to stay with the vehicle so he could go home and get it.

Having gotten that settled, he flagged down a vehicle belonging to Conway’s Taxi Service, and asked the driver to take him home to Better Hope, on the East Coast Demerara, so he could collect his spare wheel. The relative claims that upon returning to D’Urban Street where his car was, Barcley gave the taxi driver a $5,000 bill to take out the $4,000 he had charged for the drop, but the man said he did not have any change on him. So Barcley decided to offer him the only other money he had on him at the time, which was $3,300, but the taxi driver declined, and an argument ensued between the two men.

According to the relative, the taxi driver, in a fit of rage, slashed Barcley’s car wheel, and attempted to drive away in his own vehicle. But before the man could shut the car door and make good his escape, Barcley was already on him, and in the ensuing scuffle, Barcley’s clothing got caught in the car door, and the taxi driver hurriedly took off, dragging Barcley for several feet, and slamming him into four cars before coming to a stop. Upon realising what had occurred, the taxi driver reportedly fled the scene, while Barcley was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he died while receiving medical attention.

He died in the presence of his mother and the mother of his children, some hours after his son’s birthday. The suspect is currently in police custody.