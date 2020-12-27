Cop shot, beaten while attending party in Buxton

A TWENTY-ONE-year-old police constable is nursing a gunshot injury to the upper rig

ht-side of his back at the Georgetown Public Hospital, after he was beaten, robbed and shot by members of a crew named ‘Team Diamond’, while attending a party at Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Injured is James Gordon, who is stationed at the Port Kaituma Police Station and who resides at Buxton. Police, in a statement, noted the incident occurred at around 03:00 hours on Boxing Day.

Police said that Constable Gordon left home on Christmas night at around 23:00 hours for the party; while ‘liming’, he was approached by a male suspect and seven other members of the crew, who attacked him and dealt him several cuffs and kicks about his body.

During the commotion, they stole his three gold chains valued at G$300,000 and a Samsung Note 8 cellular phone valued G$120,000. The police report noted that Constable Gordon ran north through Middle Walk, Buxton to escape the beating; he alleged that all the males pulled out firearms and discharged rounds in his direction during which he was shot.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Hospital where he remains a patient. The police report noted that during 2019, the male suspect and Constable Gordon had a misunderstanding, where it was alleged that he [Constable Gordon] had broken off a rear view mirror of the suspect’s car but they had settled the matter.

Investigations are ongoing.