E - Papers
11 ‘Christmas babies’ at GPHC
First Lady, Mrs Arya Ali, speaks with first time mother, Tiffany Ann Smith-John, who delivered a baby girl on Christmas morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital (Photo: DPI)
FIRST LADY, Mrs. Arya Ali, on Christmas morning, brought good wishes, holiday cheer and care packages to the mothers of Christmas babies in the delivery unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The First Lady was accompanied by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony. Mrs. Ali was delighted to share the happy occasion with the mothers, even as she marks her first Christmas as Guyana’s First Lady.

First Lady, Mrs Arya Ali, delivers a care package to first-time mom, Farnanda Suarez at the Georgetown Public Hospital

“As a young mother, I feel everyone needs a little bit of support, and, as it’s Christmas morning too, I felt it was my duty as First Lady to visit. I know some moms have a challenging time, but they make it through and I am glad to give my support to our women with the little care packages for our newborns.”

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that the GPHC delivered 11 Christmas babies. The first babies were born at exactly one minute after midnight, a boy and a girl, to separate parents. Mrs. Ali thanked the nurses and doctors in the maternity unit and the hospital for their hard work

She also extended greetings to the nation, noting that while festivities must be pared down this year, there is still much to celebrate.

“It has been a challenging year for all of us. What I can ask is everyone to dedicate some time, just to reflect and be thankful for all that we have. COVID-19 has really put a damper on our society and our lives, but we should be appreciative of whatever little we have right now.”

Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, Director of Medical and Professional Services at GPHC also accompanied the team during the visit.

Staff Reporter

