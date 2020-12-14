Brathwaite takes two to propel Sixers to win

CMC – All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite snatched two wickets to help oust Melbourne Renegades for a paltry 60 and propel Sydney Sixers to a crushing 145-run victory in the Big Bash League here Saturday.

Chasing 206 at Bellerive Oval, Renegades were wrecked by left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis (4-13) and left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe (3-16), with Brathwaite snaring two for 12 from his two overs of medium pace.

The former West Indies T20 captain’s two wickets both came in his first over and the eighth over of the innings when he bowled Jake Fraser-McGurk for 13 and then had Benny Howell top-edging to deep square without scoring.

Renegades’ total was the second lowest-ever in the BBL and was just marginally better than the all-time lowest of 57 they themselves set five years ago.

Brathwaite was not required earlier after Sixers were sent in as opener Josh Philippe lashed 95 from 57 balls to fire his side to 205 for four off their 20 overs.

The 23-year-old Philippe counted nine fours and three sixes, posting 78 for the third wicket with captain Daniel Hughes (32) and a further 70 for the fourth wicket with Jordan Silke who produced a cameo 19-ball 45 not out which included seven fours and a six.

Melbourne Stars sit top of the eight-team tables with Hobart Hurricanes second on seven and Sixers third on five points.