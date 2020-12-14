News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Messi narrowly hands Barca win
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Barcelona, who have two games in hand, are nine points behind leaders Real Sociedad
Barcelona, who have two games in hand, are nine points behind leaders Real Sociedad

(BBC) – Lionel Messi scored the only goal as Barcelona returned to winning ways with victory over struggling Levante.

Martin Braithwaite, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Antoine Griezmann all had chances but found keeper, Aitor Fernandez, in inspired form.

But there was little Fernandez could do when Messi struck from an angle after Frenkie de Jong’s assist.

Levante’s best chance fell to Jorge de Frutos, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied substitute, Son, right at the end.

Barca’s fifth league win lifts them two places up the La Liga table to eighth before Wednesday’s home match with leaders Real Sociedad (20:00 GMT).

Messi’s finish was greeted with relief by his team-mates after a bad week for Ronald Koeman’s side.

They followed up a surprise defeat at Cadiz last weekend with a 3-0 home setback to Juventus in the Champions League.

That defeat to Juve means Barcelona will be unseeded when the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is made on Monday.

On Sunday, Levante were on course for a point after Fernandez made a string of fine stops.

He did well to push Griezmann’s header away before Lenglet blazed a great chance over the bar.

Messi struck for the eighth time this season, to leave Levante 18th in the table, two points from safety.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.