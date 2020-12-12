News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
New Amsterdam mayor, deputy re-elected
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Mayoress Winifred Heywood and her deputy, Mr. Wainwright McIntosh
Mayoress Winifred Heywood and her deputy, Mr. Wainwright McIntosh

MAYOR Winifred Haywood and her deputy, Mr. Wainwright McIntosh were nominated unopposed to continue serving the township of New Amsterdam township in their respective posts for another year. Haywood has pledged to move the Council forward with the support of its councillors as well as the citizens of New Amsterdam. The mayor and her deputy are both veteran educators, having collectively served for over 55 years within the Ministry of Education. The election process, which started minutes after the scheduled 10:00hrs it was due to commence, saw observers being drawn from the Guyana Police Force and the Regional Democratic Council. Earlier in the day, Returning Officer and Acting Town Clerk, Ms. Kerryanne Edwards informed those present that she was in receipt of excuses from two councillors, namely, Dr. Orville Grayson Halley and Mr. Quacy Isaacs, the representatives of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) respectively. Consequently, those present opted to vote by a show of hands, moments after Councillor Keith Mayers moved to nominate Heywood as mayor. The vote was supported by Councillors Sheanta Lambert and Pollyann Shultz, and shortly thereafter, Councillor McIntosh asked that nominations be closed. No sooner had he done so than the elected mayor, ably supported by fellow A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Councillor, Mr. Kirt Fraser, nominated him to return as her deputy.
The PPP/C’s Councillor Zabarally Armogan requested that nominations be closed, even as he pledged his party’s full support.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.