News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
$825M in contracts awarded to develop housing sector
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Housing Ministers Colin Croal and Susan Rodrigues and CH&PA CEO, Sherwyn Greaves during the award of the 24 contracts (DPI photo)
Housing Ministers Colin Croal and Susan Rodrigues and CH&PA CEO, Sherwyn Greaves during the award of the 24 contracts (DPI photo)

TWENTY-FOUR contracts valued at $825M were awarded to contractors at a simple ceremony at the Ministry of Housing and Water, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) on Friday. Contracts were signed for six projects under the Inter America Development Bank (IDB) programme to the tune of $512M. These projects include infrastructure upgrade at Sophia Housing area, Georgetown, in lots one to six. These contracts have been awarded to S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services, GuyAmerica Construction Inc., H. Nauth and Sons, Colin Talbot Contracting Services, and Purans Bros. Disposal. Another 18 contracts were awarded under the Government of Guyana 2020 Programme to the tune of $313M. These projects include road upgrade works at EE Eccles, Providence, Prospect, Cummings Lodge, land preparation at Prospect, Cummings Lodge, Providence, and infrastructure at Little and Great Diamond lots One to Seven. These works are expected to commence in the new week and with a completion deadline of six weeks save and except for the land preparation projects.

The contractors were urged by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves, to execute their work with expediency. Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, said it is part of the ministry’s approach to achieving its mandate of providing better housing opportunities for Guyanese. It is also a step closer to fulfilling the government’s promise of 50,000 house lots over the next five years. “We want contractors to immediately mobilise and commence construction, I am aware that some contractors are thinking that it is year-end and want to collect their mobilisation advance and wait until the new year, but there are timelines for completion and the contract will be fulfilled which all contractors will be signing,” he said. Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, called on the contractors to see themselves as partners and stakeholders in infrastructural development. She charged the contractors to execute their duties to the best of their ability and to ensure Guyanese are able to achieve their dream of homeownership. Greaves said the projects will see road construction and upgrades, land preparations and a number of infrastructural works.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.