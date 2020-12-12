Minister Persaud ‘talks up’ art/culture network, inter-cultural dialogue

–at Pre-Pravasi Bhartiya Divas ‘confab’

THE Indian Diaspora and various other diasporan organisations have played a very important role in spreading Indian culture in different parts of the world. This was underscored when Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Vasini Persaud represented Guyana on Wednesday at a Pre-Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) Conference on the “Role of Diaspora in Promotion of Indian Culture Abroad”. The ‘confab’ was set by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Antar Rashtriya Sahyog Parishad (Diaspora Research and Resource Centre), New Delhi. According to the Indian High Commission, the conference is aimed at creating cultural bonds, and an ecosystem for cultural propagation among the diaspora.

“This conference brought together eminent diaspora personalities and associations involved in propagation of Indian culture to discuss innovative ways of leveraging the diaspora to enhance India’s soft power. India’s partnership with Indian diaspora for cultural preservation and promotion has worked very well. Building on this strength, it is high time to explore the new ways of enhancing the diaspora’s role in further deepening and expanding the Indian culture abroad and also establish a better connect with the millennials,” the High Commission noted. It was emphasised that the Indian Diaspora represents valuable bridges of goodwill for strengthening the Indian connect with the world, as full partners in the process of growth and development for wider well-being and prosperity. With its civilisational values of peace, plurality and universal fraternity in the true spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (World is one Family), India has traditionally been a pivot of soft power exercise for promoting global peace and progress, and the diaspora has played that role to its true meaning.

Minister Persaud addressed the gathering remotely as Guest of Honour, enumerating the rich cultural legacy of India in Guyana, the extravagance of Holi and Diwali celebrations, the enduring romance of Indian dance, music and vocal languages in Guyana. She emphasised the need to build an “art/culture network” across the globe and to promote inter-cultural dialogue. The virtual conference had eminent speakers from more than 15 countries from all over the world along with speakers from India who shared their experiences and suggested ways and means to promote Indian culture abroad and role of diaspora; improving cultural exchanges between India and other countries; projection of India’s soft power abroad, along with engaging the youths. India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest at the Conference and addressed the inaugural session.

SECOND LARGEST IN THE WORLD

He said that the Indian Diaspora is the second largest diaspora in the world, and is counted among the most successful expat communities anywhere in the world. Today, the Minister of State explained that they occupy high positions in the fields of politics, economy, industry, technology and education. “This heterogeneous group drawn from different historical and cultural contexts of migration are identified and held together by their ‘Indianess’ and a deep cultural and emotional attachment towards Mother India,” Minister Muraleedharan noted. He explained that the Indian diaspora living abroad has provided a global identity to India as a land of flavours, rich heritage – through its music, dance, Bollywood amongst others and they have been in the forefront in passing Indian traditions, culture, values, morals and mores from one generation to another.

“They have also encouraged their host country to adopt many aspects of Indian culture and heritage. India is recognised internationally for its intellect, scientific temper, way of life through Ayurveda, Yoga amongst many such examples. While diasporas have seamlessly integrated with the countries of their adoption, they have also maintained very close links with their ethno-cultural roots in India,” the External Affairs Minister emphasised. Minister Muraleedharan said that the Indian Government programmes and schemes have always been based on regular consultations with the diaspora and one of the most effective initiatives for this has been the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD). Adding that the next PBD is scheduled on January 9, 2021, he said that “we were looking forward to receiving all of you again to carry forward this important dialogue. There is a definite advantage and charm of in-person interaction. However, the exceptional circumstances due to COVID-19 have forced us to go virtual.”