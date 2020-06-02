For Ali to be portrayed as ‘president-elect’ is treacherous stuff

Dear Editor,

AS the final results of our elections have not been verified and announced, the Constitution provides for the President to remain in office. This is President David Granger.

I am surprised therefore to see opposition media describing Mr. Ali as ‘president-elect’.

This is not only unlawful but exposes Mr. Ali to prosecution.

He may wallow in his appellation as ‘Dr’, as this is a personal pretension to an academic qualification that is questionable. But for him to be portrayed as ‘president-elect’ is treacherous stuff.

Yours sincerely,

Law Student