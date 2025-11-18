‘I dedicate this achievement to my mother, late father’

–UG graduate prepares to graduate after persevering through numerous challenges along her academic journey

At just 22 years old, Amelia Sara Bhoodoo is preparing to walk the graduation stage at the University of Guyana (UG) this week to receive her Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance. But behind her proud smile lies a deeply emotional journey marked by sacrifice, perseverance, and the heartbreaking loss of her father, just days after she completed her final exam.

Born in Queenstown, Essequibo, and later relocated to Georgetown for schooling, Amelia always knew that her dreams would require resilience. She grew up with a natural love for numbers and a strong interest in understanding how money, businesses, and economies work. But she also grew up watching her mother work long hours to provide for her and her sister.

“Growing up was challenging. My mother, a single parent, worked long hours to provide for us and ensure we had everything we needed. My dad supported yes, but he was based in Essequibo and during that time, work was hard to get,” she said.

Her academic journey at UG came with its own hurdles—late evening classes, long commutes, and financial strain—but nothing prepared her for the emotional storm that arrived during her final year.

“My dad became seriously ill during my final year at the University of Guyana, right when I was preparing to write my in-person final exams,” Amelia shared quietly. “Getting that news at such a crucial moment in my academic journey shook me deeply. It was incredibly hard to concentrate on studying while carrying the fear that he might not live to see me reach the finish line.”

She remembers trying to revise while her mind drifted constantly back to him. “Every time I sat down to revise, my mind drifted between my notes and the constant worry of losing him. The stress made it difficult to focus, and even the simplest tasks felt heavier than usual. There were moments when I questioned whether I had the strength to keep going…”

Despite living in separate regions, her father supported her in every way he could. “Even though he lived in Essequibo and I was in Georgetown, he supported me in every little way he could, always reminding me how proud he was,” Amelia said.

But as she sat her final exam, Amelia held onto hope that he would live long enough to see her graduate. He passed away shortly after she completed that very last exam.

“When everything happened, I felt like my whole world just stopped,” she recalled. “I was heartbroken, scared, and completely overwhelmed all at once. Mentally it took a huge toll on me… Physically it showed too. I was tired all the time even when I slept… Some days I barely had the energy to get through my work, but I still pushed because I knew he would have wanted me to finish strong.”

Her grief was heavy, but so was her determination. “What kept me going during that time was a mix of faith, love, and determination. I kept reminding myself how much my dad believed in me and how proud he always was.”

The pressures of university didn’t magically pause during her grief. Amelia still had classes, assignments, and work. Her long-standing challenges remained: late-night classes that ended as late as 9:30 p.m., struggles to find transportation at night, and earlier semesters when paying tuition felt almost impossible.

“Getting transportation to UG in the afternoons was often stressful… sometimes there were no buses available at the park,” she recalled. And tuition deadlines before UG became tuition-free were a heavy burden: “Meeting the payment deadlines felt almost impossible.”

Still, she pushed on. “Looking back, those long nights strengthened my commitment and reminded me that perseverance truly pays off.”

As she stands on the verge of graduation, Amelia carries both pride and pain. “Now, as I stand on the verge of graduation, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and accomplishment. Earning my Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance is not only a personal achievement but also a significant milestone… This moment fills me with both joy and gratitude, knowing that all my hard work and sacrifices have truly paid off.”

But she also carries the ache of her father’s absence. “As I get ready to walk the stage in a few days, I can’t help but wish he were here to witness this moment with me. Still, I know he is in heaven, watching over me, guiding me, and loving me just as he always did.”

She dedicates her degree to both her parents. “I dedicate this achievement to my mother, Denise, and my late father, Bhoodoo, whose love and support have always been my greatest motivation.”

Her years at UG shaped not only her academic skills but also her discipline and character. “Beyond academics, UG has played a major role in moulding me into who I am today… The environment taught me the importance of being attentive, disciplined, and adaptable,” she said.

With graduation just days away, Bhoodoo sees her future with clarity. She plans to pursue a master’s in finance and later step into leadership roles. “Five years from now, I see myself working as a finance manager at one of Guyana’s leading financial institutions or within the hospitality industry,” she shared.

Bhoodoo is proof that even in the middle of grief, dreams can still be fulfilled.

(Feature by the Department of Events, Conferences and Communication (DECC), Office of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Guyana.)