Guyana’s 2025 polls were ‘Peaceful, Well-Run’ EU observer mission says

The European Election Observer Mission to Guyana’s 2025 elections (EU EOM) today disclosed that the country’s September 1 polls were ‘peaceful and well-run.’

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing held at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, Chief Observer Robert Biedron stated that while the country’s elections took place under ‘deep political polarization’ from political parties, polling day itself and the tabulation of votes thereafter were efficient.

“The 2025 elections showed important improvements in the way voting and counting were conducted, and Guyanese citizens once again demonstrated their commitment to democratic participation.”

The EU had deployed some 50 observers across the country to observe both the campaign and Election Day proceedings.

In its final report that has since been handed over to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), the EU noted that there were significant improvements in some legal frameworks and reforms, most notably, the real-time online publication of Statements of Poll, which marked significant improvements for the transparency and traceability of results.

Biedron noted that the mission has highlighted six priority recommendations and is optimistic that in the spirit of collaboration, stakeholders will consider these to enhance the electoral process.

The priority recommendations are as follows:

– Enhance the prospects for key electoral reforms through necessary electoral expertise as part of a robust CRC operational framework

– Update the voters list in light of the most recent available population data and data from all relevant state institutions, ensuring linking to ongoing digitalization solutions.

– Adopt clear and comprehensive campaign rules, including for the conduct of public officials and for the use of all types of state assets to avoid undue advantage of incumbency.

– Strengthen the operational oversight for campaign finance through an independent oversight body and revising outdated legal provisions, including expenditure ceilings and permissible expenses.

– Establish media campaign coverage rules on equitable airtime and space for electoral contestants as well as political advertising in a timely and consultative manner.

– Implement the Data Protection Act and establish a publicly accountable Data Protection office, thus effectively protect voters’ personal data from undue publication and from misuse for political gains