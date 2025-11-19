News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Strengthening community security in Onderneeming Sandpit Village
police

BUSINESS owners in Onderneeming, Sandpit Village in Region Two, experienced a renewed sense of partnership as ranks from the Suddie Police Station conducted a structured community engagement exercise aimed at improving public safety during the upcoming Christmas season.
The outreach was led by Lance Corporal Singh, supported by Constables Henry and Hubbard, who met with several business operators across the area. Their visit formed part of the Guyana Police Force’s broader effort to enhance security awareness and reinforce collaboration between law enforcement and the business community in Region Two.
Throughout the engagement, officers held professional discussions with proprietors, focusing on key security considerations relevant to the festive period. These included the importance of maintaining heightened vigilance, expanding the use of CCTV cameras, improving exterior lighting, and thoroughly securing business premises after operating hours. Business owners were also encouraged to promptly report any suspicious activities or unfamiliar individuals within the area.
The officers reaffirmed that Regional Division Two will intensify visibility and patrols during the Christmas season, ensuring that preventive measures are not only communicated but actively supported.
The exercise highlighted the value of strong police–community partnerships and demonstrated the commitment of the Suddie Police Station to fostering a safe, secure, and well-informed business environment across the Essequibo Coast.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.