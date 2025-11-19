Strengthening community security in Onderneeming Sandpit Village

BUSINESS owners in Onderneeming, Sandpit Village in Region Two, experienced a renewed sense of partnership as ranks from the Suddie Police Station conducted a structured community engagement exercise aimed at improving public safety during the upcoming Christmas season.

The outreach was led by Lance Corporal Singh, supported by Constables Henry and Hubbard, who met with several business operators across the area. Their visit formed part of the Guyana Police Force’s broader effort to enhance security awareness and reinforce collaboration between law enforcement and the business community in Region Two.

Throughout the engagement, officers held professional discussions with proprietors, focusing on key security considerations relevant to the festive period. These included the importance of maintaining heightened vigilance, expanding the use of CCTV cameras, improving exterior lighting, and thoroughly securing business premises after operating hours. Business owners were also encouraged to promptly report any suspicious activities or unfamiliar individuals within the area.

The officers reaffirmed that Regional Division Two will intensify visibility and patrols during the Christmas season, ensuring that preventive measures are not only communicated but actively supported.

The exercise highlighted the value of strong police–community partnerships and demonstrated the commitment of the Suddie Police Station to fostering a safe, secure, and well-informed business environment across the Essequibo Coast.