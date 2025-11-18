News Archives
President Ali among CARICOM leaders in Jamaica for post–hurricane assessment
President Dr Irfaan Ali in discussion with Jamaica’s Prime Minister and CARICOM Chair, Andrew Holness, along with other officials in Jamaica
PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali was among several CARICOM Heads of Government who arrived in Jamaica on Monday for a high-level Goodwill Mission aimed at assessing the country’s recovery needs following Hurricane Melissa.
Jamaica’s Prime Minister and CARICOM Chair, Andrew Holness, welcomed the delegation, which includes the Prime Ministers of Barbados, Grenada, and Antigua and Barbuda. Senior officials from CARICOM, the Development Bank of Latin America, the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and other regional and international agencies are also part of the mission.
The visit marks a co-ordinated show of regional support as Jamaica continues to evaluate damage caused by the powerful storm, which disrupted communities and critical infrastructure across the island. The assessment is expected to guide immediate relief interventions and longer-term reconstruction planning.
Holness said Jamaica is encouraged by the presence of regional leaders and multinational partners, noting that the mission underscores CARICOM’s commitment to collective resilience.
“Jamaica is grateful for the solidarity being shown and for the reassurance that we do not stand alone,” he said. “Through partnership, unity, and shared purpose, we will rebuild our communities and strengthen our nation’s ability to withstand future challenges.”
The delegation is scheduled to meet with national authorities, visit affected areas and review priority needs as part of the ongoing regional disaster-response effort.

