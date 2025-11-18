New agri-tourism policy targets shared sustainable growth across agricultural, tourism sectors

—Minister Rodrigues says, outlines new products, services to be offered in policy that will bolster economic growth, push Guyana’s global image, improve citizens’ livelihoods

AS Guyana continues to position itself as a regional powerhouse, the Government of Guyana (GoG), on Monday, took a bold step with the launch of its national agri-tourism policy, a comprehensive strategy aimed at re-defining the market, transforming livelihoods and promoting sustainable growth.

Unveiled with high anticipation at Gobin’s Farm in Parika, Region Three (Essequibo Islands–West Demerara), Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, said the policy marks a decisive move towards converting Guyana into a global attraction.

“Agritourism represents a unique facet of Guyana’s tourism landscape, highlighting the integral relationship between tourism and agriculture. It serves as a vehicle for education, research and awareness, while also providing entertainment,” Rodrigues said.

In her address, the Minister spoke extensively about the “infinite possibilities” within the tourism sector, noting: “When you look at the trend of tourism now, moving towards more experiential tourism, you think about all the possibilities of experiences, which have no limit to what you can create for your guests and visitors.”

The policy offers numerous avenues for Guyana to expand its value-added opportunities, introducing many new products and experiences that are second to none, including farm-to-table activities, cultural heritage immersion and eco-adventures.

The policy aligns Guyana not only with its national development goals but also places the country at the forefront of regional priorities, including CARICOM’s agri-food system agenda and the ‘25 by 2030’ food security strategy.

On a global scale, the new national policy outlines plans to address food security, economic diversification and climate resilience, while also advancing Guyana’s efforts to meet the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This initiative underscores the unwavering commitment of the Government of Guyana to foster the growth of niche tourism. The advancement of the agritourism sector is the result of a strategic partnership between MINTIC and the Ministry of Agriculture,” Minister Rodrigues said.

The policy will now move to Cabinet for review and approval before being laid in Parliament.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to developing the tourism sector, the Minister announced the creation of a National Agri-tourism Council, a body that will work assiduously to execute the national policy and oversee its rollout.

“Our objective is to create a diverse and inclusive council that represents a broad spectrum of stakeholders,” she said.

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vikash Ramkissoon, echoed similar sentiments, stressing the policy’s importance.

He said: “Agritourism is more than an economic activity. It is a cultural movement that connects producers with consumers, urban with rural, and heritage with innovation. It allows us to celebrate our local food systems, reduce rural poverty, promote environmental stewardship and reinforce Guyana’s national identity. This policy ensures that agritourism is not developed in isolation, but as part of a broader strategy to build resilient, inclusive and diversified economies across all regions.”

The policy reflects input from all ten administrative regions and is the product of collaboration among the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture (IICA).