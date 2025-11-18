President Ali, U.S. delegation discuss strengthening Guyana’s agricultural sector

HIS Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali met with Ambassador Therio and a U.S. delegation from Blumberg Grain recently to discuss ongoing collaboration aimed at modernising Guyana’s agricultural systems. Government officials also attended the meeting.

The discussions build on an agreement signed in July 2025 between the Ministry of Agriculture and Blumberg Grain, which outlines measures to modernise the agriculture sector and position Guyana as a regional hub for food security in the Caribbean and South America.

Officials emphasised the role of U.S. expertise and technology in supporting Guyana’s agricultural development. The partnership seeks to enhance productivity, improve supply chain efficiency, and strengthen food security across the country.

The U.S. government has historically maintained a commitment to supporting agricultural initiatives in Guyana, with the collaboration serving as part of broader efforts to boost regional food security and sustainable development.