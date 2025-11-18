News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
President Ali, U.S. delegation discuss strengthening Guyana’s agricultural sector
President Dr. Irfaan Ali met with Ambassador Therio and a U.S. delegation from Blumberg Grain. Government officials also attended the meeting
President Dr. Irfaan Ali met with Ambassador Therio and a U.S. delegation from Blumberg Grain. Government officials also attended the meeting

HIS Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali met with Ambassador Therio and a U.S. delegation from Blumberg Grain recently to discuss ongoing collaboration aimed at modernising Guyana’s agricultural systems. Government officials also attended the meeting.
The discussions build on an agreement signed in July 2025 between the Ministry of Agriculture and Blumberg Grain, which outlines measures to modernise the agriculture sector and position Guyana as a regional hub for food security in the Caribbean and South America.
Officials emphasised the role of U.S. expertise and technology in supporting Guyana’s agricultural development. The partnership seeks to enhance productivity, improve supply chain efficiency, and strengthen food security across the country.
The U.S. government has historically maintained a commitment to supporting agricultural initiatives in Guyana, with the collaboration serving as part of broader efforts to boost regional food security and sustainable development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.