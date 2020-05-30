Man dies following accident at Essequibo River wharf

Police are currently investigating an accident at Toolsie Persaud Quarry St Mary Whaft, Essequibo River, which led to the death of a 38-year-old sailor.

Dead is Damion McAlmont of Lot 4/20 Wappin Lane, New Amsterdam Berbice.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the incident occurred on Saturday morning around 02:30hours.

McAlmont is employed by Toolsie Persaud Company as a sailor on a Tug and barge.

On the day in question, the barge arrived at the Toolsie Persaud Quarry at St Mary Whalf.

It was alleged by another sailor Latchman Ramnarace, who told police that he was on the right side of the barge pulling the bow rope when he saw McAlmont running to the right side of the barge and fall into the river.

As a result, the witness said that he jumped overboard in an effort to rescue McAlmont but was his efforts were unsuccessful.

However, around 06:00 hrs McAlmont’s body was found submerged next to the barge.

The body was retrieved and examined but no marks of violence were seen. The body was then escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

Investigations are ongoing