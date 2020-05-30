12th Coronavirus death recorded

An 78-year old male resident of the Palms Geriatric Home on Brickdam has died of complications attributed to the Coronavirus.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence this morning confirmed the man’s death is the 12th in Guyana as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The ministry said John Damon passed early this morning.Its the second COVID-19 death recorded at the Palms where 12 residents have tested positive for the virus to date.

“The ministry and Government of Guyana express deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. John and urge all Guyanese to continue observing all measures, particularly social distancing, thorough hand washing and the wearing of face masks,” the minister said.

Guyana has so far recorded 150 positive cases of the virus and at the moment, there are 72 active cases, the majority of them being males.