Dutch Grand Prix cancelled

(BBC) – The 2020 Dutch Grand Prix has been cancelled because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The race – returning to the Formula 1 calendar for the first time since 1985 – was due to be held on May 3 but was initially postponed.

“We were completely ready for this race and we still are,” said Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers.

“We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year.

“We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands.”

F1 bosses are still in the process of putting together a revised calendar for this season.

Two races at Silverstone have been agreed – provided the British government’s quarantine rules can exempt major sporting events.

Belgium is another one of the countries at which F1 hopes to hold a race, after Austria was agreed before the Silverstone deal.

Among other potential hosts are tracks originally intended to hold races this year in Spain, Hungary, France and Italy.

Hockenheim in Germany, which was not on the original schedule, is on standby in case there is a vacant slot other tracks cannot fill.

Each of the 10 teams will be limited to a maximum of 80 people each at races held without spectators when the delayed season gets going in July.