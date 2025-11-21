‘The future will be built by you’

–President Ali urges new UG graduates to apply their knowledge, uplift, drive national progress

President Dr Irfaan Ali has urged the University of Guyana’s newest graduates to apply their knowledge with purpose, uplift their communities, and help drive national development.

Addressing the cohort via a broadcast message on Friday, he emphasised that their achievements come with a responsibility to contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s ongoing transformation and to ensure that progress is shared by all.

“Development depends on people who are accomplished, qualified and future-ready. The Guyana we are building needs engineers and educators, innovators and entrepreneurs, health professionals and policy thinkers, with these citizens equipped with knowledge, skills and values to propel our country forward,” the President said.

The government earlier this year moved to abolish tuition fees at the tertiary institution, a policy which the president says emphasises the importance of free education as a nation-building investment, ensuring access and excellence.

“That is why the introduction of free tertiary education at the University of Guyana marks a bolster in our national journey. Free University education is a nation-building investment, and every Guyanese, regardless of background, aspire to higher learning.”

Nearly 3,600 students are being conferred with degrees, marking the largest graduating class in the institution’s 62-year history.