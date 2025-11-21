Teen drowns at Golden Fleece

Region Two Police are probing the death of a 12-year-old boy whose body was discovered on the Golden Fleece Beach early Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Samesh Singh, a Johanna Cecelia Secondary School student and resident of Lot 1 Golden Fleece. Singh was reported missing on Thursday after leaving home around 16:00 hrs and failing to return.

Family members and villagers searched tirelessly throughout the night. Their search came to a heartbreaking end around 08:00 hrs on Friday when Singh’s body was found lying on the shoreline.

The child was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was later transferred to the hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Police investigations are currently underway.