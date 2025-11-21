Gov’t committed to delivering one-stop access to gov’t services – President Ali

-says focus is on transparency, accountability, fairness

THE spotlight was firmly placed on improved public service on Thursday as President Dr. Irfaan Ali underscored his administration’s commitment to efficient, accountable, and people-centred governance.

He was at the time addressing a sizeable gathering at State House in New Amsterdam. He and members of his Cabinet are on a two-day outreach, which will see them, along with senior technical officials visiting communities across the region to engage residents and address their concerns.

At the heart of his address was the rollout of Guyana’s expanded service delivery centres, which will be operating in New Amsterdam, Port Mourant, and the Upper Corentyne.

President Ali emphasised that the centres are being designed to bring government services directly to citizens, eliminating long travel times, reducing inefficiencies, and ensuring that no person is left behind.

“These centres will offer all immigration services, birth certificates, driver’s licences, all GRA services, and pension services,” he highlighted, noting that Guyanese will now have one-stop access to a wide range of essential government services.

A key feature of the new facilities is a help-connect desk, which will be linked to a national oversight system. “If you are not satisfied with something, you go to that help desk, you input that information [and] it goes into the integrated system, and it goes to the highest level to be looked at,” President Ali explained. “We don’t want anyone to be left without services.”

President Ali later reiterated that his government’s approach to governance is grounded in clear performance indicators and strict accountability measures.

“We are taking an approach to government in which we want people to be held accountable,” he said. “Performance indicators must not only be on paper they must measure the performance of those who are paid to provide public service. If they cannot perform, then they will have to be removed.”

He encouraged residents to embrace the tools and systems provided through the new centres, as well as from the Government of Guyana, urging them to “lead and live positive lives”.

President Ali added that the government’s goal extends beyond economic growth. It includes building a public service environment characterised by care, love, transparency, and accountability removing discretion and bias and ensuring fairness in how citizens receive government support.

While the government strengthens systems and infrastructure, President Ali reminded citizens that their participation is also essential. He encouraged residents to open bank accounts as part of efforts to modernise service access and promote financial inclusion.

With the expansion of service delivery centres, and the introduction of new accountability mechanisms, the administration says it is moving towards a more responsive public service that will not only reflect development, but dignity, fairness, and improved quality of life for every Guyanese.

He said that this will ensure that one is proud of the system, stressing that a system is only as good as the people using it.

President Ali told the gathering of hundreds of residents that they have a responsibility to do what is right within the system, “and follow the system, work with the system”, as that is the only way it will be efficiently utilised.

Meanwhile, he noted that with major investments in the pipeline, the region is poised for complete transformation over the next five years. However, he stressed that residents must match this momentum by changing the way they operate, care for themselves, and support the development of their communities.