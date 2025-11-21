Sanctions to be imposed on delinquent contractors, engineers in Region 6 – President Ali

-singles out bridge projects in New Amsterdam

EMPHASISING that services must be efficiently delivered to the people, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced that the Ministry of Finance will sanction those contractors who are dragging their feet in the construction of bridges along the main New Amsterdam Road in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

While engaging residents of New Amsterdam and surrounding communities at the State House, President Ali made it clear that excuses are no longer acceptable.

Speaking on bridge projects along the main road, the President said that although the project is visibly lagging, punitive actions have not yet been imposed.

“I am astonished that liquidated damages are not yet applied…from my information so far, these contractors seem disinterested in completing the bridges,” the president said.

As a result, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and the procurement head have been instructed to ensure these specific contractors do not receive new projects until the bridges are completed.

The finance secretary has been instructed to determine whether engineers have been delinquent in managing the project, and if so, to take the necessary administrative action.

President Ali reminded the audience that the finance secretary has the authority to enforce administrative requirements. If engineers fail to meet those requirements, corrective actions will be taken.

“There is no excuse anymore. There cannot be excuses. We pay for services from the government, and those services must be delivered efficiently… there are not shortcuts to this” the president said.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is rolling out massive infrastructural projects across the ten administrative regions, including the East Berbice-Corentyne region.

These include the construction of a US$604 million highway from Palmyra to Moleson Creek which will make commuting easier for thousands of residents.

Other major projects include a new Berbice River Bridge resembling the new Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge, a new bridge across the Corentyne River and a massive industrialisation agenda.

The president is currently on a two-day outreach in Region Six with 47 community meetings planned for the period. He is accompanied by his cabinet ministers and other government officials.

As part of President Ali’s directive to his cabinet, the full government will engage with residents frequently across all regions so that all citizens can receive equitable service. (DPI)