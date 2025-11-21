Gov’t to build three integrated service hubs in Region Six

— President Ali says new facilities will transform citizen access, strengthen accountability

The government is moving ahead with the construction of three integrated government service hubs in Region Six, President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced on Friday, positioning the initiative as a flagship element of Guyana’s accelerating digital transformation agenda.

Speaking during a live press conference as part of his two-day outreach to the region and flanked by Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians and local officials, President Ali said the hubs will fundamentally reshape how citizens engage with government, driving a higher standard of accountability, transparency and service efficiency.

President Ali reiterated his administration’s pledge to create a “people-centred, citizen-centred approach to development and problem-solving.”

Central to achieving this vision, he explained, are the integrated service hubs, which are modern facilities designed to bridge the gap between citizens and government agencies at every level.

“These hubs are designed to offer all the critical government services under one roof. Immigration, passport applications and renewals, registration of births, deaths, and marriages, as well as licensing, electronic ID services, and a range of other government transactions will all be integrated,” President Ali stated.

One of the key innovations of the initiative is the establishment of direct help desks at each facility, allowing citizens to interface seamlessly with government representatives.

“Each of these facilities will have a help desk,” the President elaborated, “and that desk will allow citizens to connect directly with every layer of government, because we are moving into a people-centred, citizen-centric approach to development.”

President Ali pointed out that this move is part of the larger national digitisation agenda, aimed at delivering faster, more accessible public services and closing service gaps.

He made it clear that the government’s commitment was not just about convenience, but also about improving accountability in governance.

“We believe that we must be accountable and we must not shy away from the data and information that is available to us and must be available to the people,” President Ali said.

The creation of these hubs, therefore, is as much about transparency as it is about service delivery. Beyond providing traditional government services, the hubs will integrate administrative regions directly with national government systems.

This, the President explained, ensures that “no issue must be allowed to escape the loop of government. So, we’re closing that loop in a very comprehensive and integrated way.”

According to President Ali, these integrated platforms will support the region’s evolving needs and reflect emerging priorities in areas like housing, small business support and social services.

He also shared quantitative updates, referencing the thousands of land and housing applications currently being processed, and emphasised the technological foundations that will allow citizens to access services efficiently.

The President dubbed the hubs “a model for citizen engagement and empowerment”, highlighting the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government’s determination to keep building a developmental state that responds quickly and effectively to its people’s needs.

The initiative is expected to serve as a template for similar hubs in other regions as Guyana pursues its broader objectives of national digitisation and inclusive development.