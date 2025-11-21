Four new fire stations for Berbice

—President Ali announces, says gov’t to improve infrastructure

President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced a series of immediate interventions aimed at improving emergency response systems in Region Six, following two days of engagements with residents, community leaders and various stakeholder groups. Concerns over slow response times to emergencies featured prominently during the meetings, prompting the President to outline new measures to strengthen the region’s readiness.

“Immediately, we will be establishing four new fire stations to shorten the emergency response time,” President Ali stated during a press conference wrapping up his outreach.

He reminded residents that the government has already invested in firefighting units across all Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities, but stressed that stronger supporting infrastructure is now needed.

The President affirmed that enhancing this supporting infrastructure will be a key focus moving forward. “So the priority in the next six months will not only be on expanding our infrastructure, but putting in place these fire hydrants in every community, especially our urban and suburban areas,” he added.