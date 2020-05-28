Woman dies in Lilliendaal accident

An accident involving a Route 44 minibus and a motor car at Lilliendal, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Thursday morning, has left one woman dead and three other persons injured.

Dead is 20-year-old Sabita Sookhoo of Lot 123, Lusignan Pasture, ECD while her 44-year-old relative Anita Ramjit, suffered multiple injuries.

Other persons who sustained injuries are Marlyn Wilson,44 of Golden Grove, ECD who suffered from a laceration to her head and Mohan Mangal, 45 of Non Pareil, ECD, who suffered from pains to his chest and neck.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the three women were passengers in minibus BWW 6242, which was driven by Patrick Edward. Mangal was the driver of a blue Toyota Rav4 motor car bearing registration PPP 2492, the other vehicle which was involved in the accident.The minibus had a total of six passengers at the time.

The minibus driver told the police that he stopped to pickup a passenger when the motorcar smashed into the side of the bus which caused it to topple.

However, the motor car driver told the police that the minibus served into his lane to pick up a passenger. He tired to serve away but hit the side of the bus.

The injured persons were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where Sookhoo was pronounced dead upon arrival.The driver of the minibus was arrested as investigation is ongoing.

At the accident scene, two men were nabbed by residents after they were caught stealing from the victims.The accident also resulted in massive traffic jam along the Rupert Craig Highway, ECD.