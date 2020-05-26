CARICOM pledges support for Guyana on its 54th Independence Anniversary

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has extended congratulations to the Government and People of Guyana as the country celebrates its 54th Anniversary of Independence on 26 May 2020.

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque in a congratulatory message to Guyana’s President HE David Granger said the people of Guyana should be proud of this milestone in their history. He noted that the nation has left its mark on the world in the fields of education, sports, diplomacy, climate change and culture to name a few.

“Guyana is a valued member of the Caribbean Community from inception as an original signatory to the Treaty of Chaguaramas and has shaped its evolution through continued positive contributions,” the Secretary-General stated. “The Community pledges its support to the people of Guyana and to the country’s efforts in all areas including economic, social and good governance,” he added.