BREAKING: Fire razes several buildings at Bartica

Reports are that a building which housed the former Morocco Hotel and two others within the same compound at First Avenue at the town of Bartica have been destroyed by fire.

According to reports, the fire started sometime after 21:40hrs this evening at the upper flat of the building which housed the hotel. A boutique which was housed within the lower flat of that building was completely gutted.

The fire then spread to another building within the yard and firemen were forced to leave the scene to source water.This resulted in the blaze igniting once more.

Town Clerk, Pheobe Wallerson noted that members of the Guyana Fire Service were trying their best to contain the blaze.

She said that the fire has left “massive damages” in its wake, noting that the town will rally behind the business entities which suffered losses.

A Citizens Bank branch as well as a Banks DIH outlet are next door to the scene of the fire. In addition, a building which houses the Church’s Chicken fast food outlet were also under threat by the blaze.

Firemen were attempting to save those buildings from the inferno.Their efforts were being hampered by a lack of water.