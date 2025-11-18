Speeding soars: Over 400 drivers charged last week

– 1,521 violations recorded

THE Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department has reported a sharp rise in several major traffic offences during the period November 9–15, 2025, with 1,521 violations recorded and an overall 3,598 cases made during the week.

According to departmental data, speeding remained the most prevalent offence, with 403 cases—continuing an upward trend that traffic officials say is becoming increasingly concerning.

Cases involving failure to wear safety helmets also climbed, while driving under the influence (DUI) registered its highest weekly total in the last two years with 57 violations.

Other infractions recorded during the period include: seatbelt violations: 97, tinted motor vehicles: 313, failure to wear safety helmets: 183, pillion riders without helmets: 45, faulty packing: 24, unlighted vehicles (front): 47, unlighted vehicles (rear): 41, breach of prescribed fitness conditions: 91, unlicensed drivers: 78, vehicles left in dangerous positions: 129, and breach of traffic light signals: 13.

Traffic officials say the spike underscores the need for continued enforcement and public education, especially as the holiday season approaches.

As part of its road safety education efforts, the Traffic Department conducted school lectures across multiple regions from Monday, November 10 to Friday, November 14.

Thirty-four schools participated, ranging from nursery to secondary institutions. These included Zeelugt Primary, Arakaka Primary and Nursery, Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary, Paipang Primary in Region Nine, Cotton Tree Primary in Region Five, Santa Rosa Secondary, Richard Ishmael Secondary, Abram Zuil Secondary, and others stretching across Regions One, Two, Three Four, Five, Six, Seven and Nine.

The sessions focused on pedestrian safety, responsible road use, and the dangers associated with speeding, impaired driving, and riding without proper protective gear.

Beyond schools, the Police Force conducted a wide-ranging series of engagements with drivers, riders, bar owners, patrons, and community groups.

Outreach activities were held at: Mahdia Police Station, multiple Bartica roadways and intersections, Soesdyke Junction bars and hangout spots, Suddie Station District, YMCA Ground during the Mega Bounce event, several East Bank Demerara locations, Road corridors across Berbice, Essequibo, and the Rupununi, bodywork shops and construction companies, Radio Mabaruma 95.1 FM and Kumaka Waterfront, sand pits along the Linden–Soesdyke Highway, and other high-traffic areas.

These engagements included roadside lectures, bar outreach sessions targeting alcohol-related offences, and interactive discussions on safe driving practices.

With dangerous driving behaviours on the rise, especially speeding and impaired driving, the Traffic Department is urging motorists and road users to exercise greater caution. Police say educational outreach will continue alongside strict enforcement, noting that reducing road deaths and injuries remains a national priority.